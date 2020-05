Ισραήλ: Επανέναρξη του πρωταθλήματος στις 20 Ιουνίου, Final Four τον Ιούλιο

Israeli Winner League will resume:



- Up till May 17 – Organizing Time



– May 17-31– Players Quarantine



- June 1 – Returning to Practice



- June 20 – League Resumes: 22nd Matchday, Shorten third round & Playoffs 1/4 Finals (Best of 3)



- Last week of July – Final Four pic.twitter.com/2jbXepcJv8