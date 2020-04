Χάινς: «Ένα μέρος του εαυτού μου θα είναι πάντα ερυθρόλευκο» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Olympiacos Throwbacks I only spend two years in Athens with Olympiacos, but I have a lifetime of memories that I will never forget. Some many more pictures and stories I could share. People will remember the titles and the championship, but for me, more important than that is the memories, the experiences, and the relationship that will last forever. My teammates, who became my brothers. The fans who became my family. Greece as a country that became like home. That is what I will always remember. I’m not sure if I will ever come back to Olympiacos (for those that always ask), but a big part of me will always be 🔴⚪️.