Χάνλαν: «Θα είμαι πάντα ευγνώμων στον Ηρακλή και στους φιλάθλους του» (pic)

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙡...💙 • • Even though our season was cut short due to the pandemic, I’d like to thank all of my coaching staff, teammates and trainers for their support on and off the court. Your support was undeniable. Iraklis fans, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Interacting with you guys and hearing your loud chants night in/night out was truly special and I will forever be grateful. Until we meet again, Vamos IRAAA 🔵⚪️🔵