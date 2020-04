2 YEARS AGO TODAY

32-year-old Andre Ingram caught fire in his NBA debut!



19 PTS in 29 MINS

6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT

3 REBS

3 BLKS



4 years in college

Undrafted in 2007

7th Round pick in G-League

10 years in the G-League while being a math tutor



pic.twitter.com/1CN4UExLD3