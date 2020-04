Η μάρκα... 1.000 δολαρίων που έδωσε ο Άιβερσον στον Ουέιντ (vid)

.@DwyaneWade on the time he met Allen Iverson at a casino as a rookie:



“He threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket.”



True OG 🤣



(via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/Q3wrubw93u