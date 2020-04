Σούλερ: «Θα είμαι για πάντα ευγνώμων στον Ηρακλή» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Thru the ups and downs I really appreciate the fans of @iraklisbcofficial and the people in Thessaloniki, Greece! My family and I really enjoyed our time there! Thank you to my teammates, coaches, training staff and management for this great experience with this historical club! I gave everything I had on the court win or lose and after 2 and a half years I finally was able to play my complete game again and have fun on the basketball court and for this I’m forever grateful to this organization! #HPA #IRAAAA 💙🤍