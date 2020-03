Ο Λεμπρόν ήταν Νο. 1 ταλέντο και στο ράγκμπι (pic)

View this post on Instagram

My homie @mister1223 just sent this to me from his son. His son said “I didn’t know Bron was #1 prospect in Ohio?? He said “Yeah Bron was nice in football too. His son response “THATS CRAZY! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. 60 reception, 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns my Junior year at WR. 😱.Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Don’t. Didn’t even play my senior year(I wanted to so BADLY) because my boys @siancotton_ @druondemand @chillwill03 @rometrav @brandonweems10 @frankiewalkersr wouldn’t let me. They said if I tried to step on a football field my senior year they would jump(kick my a**) me every day of practice until I had enough! Think I made a smart decision! Ha! Anyways you LB/CB/S can thank my homies I stayed over in the hoops lane or would have been plenty of highlights “Moss’d” on y’all. 😆😤 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑