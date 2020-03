Οι αγαπημένοι ποδοσφαιριστές του Λεμπρόν: «Όλοι οι παίκτες της Λίβερπουλ, ο Ζλάταν είναι... τρελός»

LeBron James names his favourite footballers:



🗣 "Every player on Liverpool. Straight up, every player on Liverpool.



"Mbappe, Neymar, Ronaldo, those guys are legends, man. I love those guys.



"Messi, legend. Zlatan? His crazy ass. He's crazy, but he damn good though."



👑 pic.twitter.com/lMvGkqkU0M