Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis all scored 25+ points tonight against the Timberwolves. The last time 4 starters scored 25+ points in a game was Stephon Marbury, Eddy Curry, Jamal Crawford, and Channing Frye for the @nyknicks in 2006. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/MY0qOwTBIX