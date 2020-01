Το συγκινητικό «αντίο» του Τσάλμερς στον Κόμπε: «Δεν μπορώ να το ξεπεράσω...» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Man this hurts....still can’t get over this. Remember the conversations we had like it was yesterday.....I remember the phone call from u when I first tore my Achilles....I remember the conversation we had after I hit 10 threes in a game sayin now u gotta hit 12.....I remember the different energy game day had when it was heat vs lakers....RIP KOBE AND GIGI 😢😢😢😢