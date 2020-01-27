Θρηνεί και ο κόσμος του τένις για Κόμπε

Πολλοί, μάλιστα, βρίσκονται ακόμα στη Μελβούρνη για το Australian Open και, λόγω της διαφοράς ώρας, έμαθαν καθυστερημένα τα άσχημα νέα.
Και αμέσως έσπευσαν στα social media για να εκφράσουν το σοκ και τη λύπη τους...
I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020
RIP LEGEND ! 🙏🏻💔 #kobebryant https://t.co/rKkUtND5EF— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 26, 2020
Can’t believe what I’m hearing. RIP 😢❤️🙏🏼 #MambaMentalityForever https://t.co/xP1Sc0VJ3z— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) January 26, 2020
DEP 😔 https://t.co/UXAuFe57q7 pic.twitter.com/jKdqK1V6Xs— David Ferrer (@DavidFerrer87) January 26, 2020
Uno de mis https://t.co/HXD2p0gVeU vida..#RIPMAMBA #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/LU8oIlqOxZ— Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) January 26, 2020
This is brutal man😢🙏🏼 https://t.co/nU7kyd5uGw— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 26, 2020
Vive la vida al máximo.— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020
Live life to the fullest.
RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz
Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family 💔
Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 26, 2020
This can’t be real— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 26, 2020
❤️🙏🏽😔 https://t.co/GkbSjG9ID8— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020
I can’t believe it... 💔— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 26, 2020
My God. How Life unfolds... I just learned about @kobebryant death. This is such a tragedy.— Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 26, 2020
All of us at the Australian Open send our condolences to the family and friends of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and everyone touched by today’s tragedy. RIP.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
I woke up this morning with this devastating tragedy that does not even seem real.— Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 27, 2020
My thoughts are with your family.
R.I.P my friend.❤️ pic.twitter.com/gmvG1KN0DF
RIP Kobe Bryant and all those who lost their lives today 💔— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 27, 2020
Your loss puts everything in perspective.
Thank you for inspiring so many of us to follow our dreams