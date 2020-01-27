MENU
Θρηνεί και ο κόσμος του τένις για Κόμπε

Συγκλονισμένοι είναι και οι σούπερ σταρ του παγκοσμίου τένις με τον θάνατο του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ...

Πολλοί, μάλιστα, βρίσκονται ακόμα στη Μελβούρνη για το Australian Open και, λόγω της διαφοράς ώρας, έμαθαν καθυστερημένα τα άσχημα νέα. 

Και αμέσως έσπευσαν στα social media για να εκφράσουν το σοκ και τη λύπη τους...

 

