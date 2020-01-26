Συγκλονίζουν όλες οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του Κόμπε!

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψεις. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba…
I have no words God speed my friend @kobebryant You are a legend pic.twitter.com/q3FPijCaGy— Dominique Wilkins 🏀 🧢 (@DWilkins21) January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
🙏🏽🤦🏽♂️ RIP to a legend smh— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020
I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe 🙏🏻🙏🏻— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 26, 2020
rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020
This is heartbreaking. I’m devastated.— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
My hero— Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) January 26, 2020
Every team has to retire 24— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
I feel like I lost a member of my Family today 🤦🏾♂️ smh ...RIP Kobe— Stephane Lasme (@Slasme) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. Utterly tragic. #rip https://t.co/KOkHtqFm5b— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020
amare stoudemire In total shock When he hears about Kobe Bryant from the sideline reporter during a big derby game in Israel. Watch: pic.twitter.com/l0uZyU3Qg6— BLUSHTAIN (@BBS_4You) January 26, 2020
One of the greatest athletes of all time😥— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) January 26, 2020
R. I. P. Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NVqKcvK96b
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
RIP 👑 Kobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/nanyQBa6zO— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020
My heart is heavy with the news of Kobe Bryant. Prayers go out to his family right now through this unthinkable time.— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 26, 2020
Can’t believe it...RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/d9tvU6nnoC— David Silva (@21LVA) January 26, 2020