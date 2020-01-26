MENU
Συγκλονίζουν όλες οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του Κόμπε!

Σύσσωμος ο παγκόσμιος αθλητισμός προσπαθεί να ξεπεράσει το σοκ από την τραγική είδηση της απώλειας του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ.

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψεις. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

