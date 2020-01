James Harden's 26.5% FG pct today was the worst FG pct in a 40-point game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).



The only other time a player scored at least 40 points on less than 30% shooting was Harden on Dec. 3 of this season (50 pts, 29.7% FG pct).



