Andre Drummond (23p, 20r) notched his 6th 20 PT/20 REB game of the season - making it his 3rd season with at least 6 such games. Since 1976-77, only 4 other players have done this in 3+ seasons: Moses Malone (7), Dwight Howard (4), Hakeem Olajuwon (3), & Shaquille O'Neal (3). pic.twitter.com/gmWhhhVdYo