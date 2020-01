Νόουλς: «Ήταν απίστευτο, ηλεκτρισμένη ατμόσφαιρα που σου παίρνει το μυαλό!» (vid)

View this post on Instagram

Can't keep A beast 🦍Locked 🔒up for too long... "terrible refs" kept me out until the end so I had to put the icing🧁 on the cake 🎂!!!... Besides that , Great 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 win!! And there are not really any words in the Dictionary to describe the BEST fans in the WORLD Tonight!!! But , it was an Unbelievable, Electrifying and Mind blowing atmosphere tonight!!!.. It's impossible to lose with that kind of Support!!! THANK YOU! . . #werunthecity #Paok #paokfamily #Paokara #Gate4 #***kAris #thessaloniki #Greece #Nassau #bahamas