Θλίψη και χιλιάδες tweet παγκοσμίως για την απώλεια του Ντέιβιντ Στερν (pics)

Μπάσκετ
Ο Ντέιβιντ Στερν ήταν χωρίς καμία αμφιβολία ο άνθρωπος που άλλαξε την μοίρα του ΝΒΑ, αυτός που το έβγαλε από τα σύνορα των Η.Π.Α και το έκανε ένα παγκόσμιο γεγονός. Χιλιάδες είναι τα tweet σε παγκόσμια κλίματα για την απώλεια του.

Συλλυπητήρια από τους σταρ του ΝΒΑ, τις ομάδες αλλά εκτός Η.Π.Α μιας και ο Ντέιβιντ Στερν είχε την παγκόσμια αναγνώριση για το έργο του όσον αφορά το μπάσκετ. 

 

