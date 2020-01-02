Θλίψη και χιλιάδες tweet παγκοσμίως για την απώλεια του Ντέιβιντ Στερν (pics)

Συλλυπητήρια από τους σταρ του ΝΒΑ, τις ομάδες αλλά εκτός Η.Π.Α μιας και ο Ντέιβιντ Στερν είχε την παγκόσμια αναγνώριση για το έργο του όσον αφορά το μπάσκετ.
RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020
Deeply saddened by the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J Stern. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.Hearing him call my name in 1996 was a dream and I am eternally thankful for his advice through the years and as I stepped into my role with the GLeague. RIP DJS— Shareef Abdur-Rahim (@ShareefAbdur_R) January 2, 2020
Euroleague Basketball joins the world basketball community in mourning the passing on Wednesday of David J. Stern, who led the sport to its greatest heights of global recognition during his 30-year tenure as NBA Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/XPvYbfimil— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 1, 2020
“David will always be remembered as Superman in Sacramento."— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 1, 2020
In Memoriam - David J. Stern 💜 pic.twitter.com/g8cdh2sr14
I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020
RIP Mr David Stern— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020
The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia
Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020
David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020
The Lakers Organization is mourning the passing of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, whose unprecedented vision and tireless spirit made the game what it is today.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 1, 2020
Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Dianne, and his family. pic.twitter.com/mPTccU7jVt
The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020
The league wouldn’t be what it is today without you. The entire NBA family and fans around the world will miss you. 💔 #2009Draftday— James Harden (@JHarden13) January 1, 2020
RIP David Stern🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnSYMsTnjp