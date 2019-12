View this post on Instagram

I chose a selfie pic, which I’m not used to, as my 100th and my last for the 2019. Leaving this year behind I’m pretty sure it was my worst ever. The loss of my father, counting 6 months now, was a devastating thing leaving an irreplaceable gap behind. He was my true living hero and I get closer and closer to that through his absence. Concluding, I want to wish to all of you happy healthy and lucky new year!