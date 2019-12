🔥 @JimmyButler and @Bam1of1 become the 1st @MiamiHEAT teammates EVER with TRIPLE-DOUBLES in the SAME GAME!



Butler: 20 PTS | 18 REB (career-high) | 10 AST

Bam: 30 PTS (career-high) | 11 REB | 11 AST (career-high) pic.twitter.com/A0nEEXlfGF