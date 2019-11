Ja Morant scored 26 points in the Grizzlies' win vs the Timberwolves.



He's now averaging 20.4 PPG on 52.3 percent shooting to go along with 5.3 APG.



He's the first player to average 20 PPG on 50 percent shooting with 5 APG through 7 career games since Michael Jordan in 1984-85. pic.twitter.com/TkfCzqGI2X