🦌 @Giannis_An34 drops 38 PTS, 16 REB, 9 AST in the @Bucks win at LAC! #FearTheDeer



He is the 1st player in @NBAHistory to record 200 PTS, 100 REB, 50 AST in their first 8 games of the season! pic.twitter.com/NH51BYqvWU