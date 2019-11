Τα... όργια και τα ρεκόρ του Ντόντσιτς! (vid)

LUKA DONCIC



- 1st player in @NBAHistory to record at least 29 PTS, 15 AST, 13 REB in back-to-back games.



- Youngest in NBA History to record consecutive 25-point triple-doubles.



- 2nd player in @dallasmavs franchise history with back-to-back 15-AST games, joining Jason Kidd.