25 PTS | 20 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 5 BLK@AndreDrummond recorded his fourth 20-PT, 20-REB performance of the season in the @DetroitPistons win over Brooklyn!



The last player to have four 20 PTS, 20 REB outings in their first 7 games was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975-76! pic.twitter.com/LexRpPvIJm