Ο Γκος έκανε το... ταμείο της καριέρας του (pic)

17-19 FINAL CHAPTER @paokbasketball @panos_choro Telis! Thanks you for giving me the opportunity to find the LOVE of the game again. @coach_ilias @d.menou82 even though I hated every minute of the hour long video sessions we had our preparation was a key element to our 3rd place medal in the 17-18 season! @lucky_jones_ @tp5_ @ousjuice5splash @theozaras13 @linos_chrysikopoulos @antoniskoniaris @jimkats04 18-19 started with high expectations every player on that team deserved to be a starter! EVERYONE! It’s sad that the financial problems put a stop to our goals that we set heading into the season! But on a positive note a COOKAMAN was born in my son @william_hatcher25 😂 keep cooking bro! @d.garrett1 @_kingjones23 @jordin.williams @y_moreira keep ya foot on they necks! @kingjefferson6 you a real one for staying the whole year with me bro! WE BOTH CRAZY! 🤦🏽‍♂️ CAP and APO thanks for being an example of what it means to wear a paok jersey! I really hope @paokbasketball finds a stable solution to the financial crisis they are in. The FANS the city of THESSALONIKI deserve to see their team compete on the highest level! PS 🗣IM STILL WAITING ON MY MONEY! @anestis_lionis my bro thanks for your hospitality my man! The real MVP of Thessaloniki!