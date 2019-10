🎥 Juan Plaza on Vasilis Spanoulis

🏀 ⁦@olympiacosbc⁩ 🆚 ⁦@zenitbasket⁩

Plaza talks to his players during time out: “Spanoulis is god, he can do everything”!#OLYZEN #OlympiacosBC #olympiacos #spanoulis #EuroLeague #GameON pic.twitter.com/npoiuc5hVJ