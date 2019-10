ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για Γκος: «Περήφανοι για σένα, τιμή μας που ήσουν στην ομάδα μας»

We are very proud of our guy @theTruePG and the new chapter in his career, as an assistant coach in the @CapitalCityGoGo of the @nbagleague, the affiliate team of @WashWizards.

All the best Phil! It was an honor to have you in our team, in the last two years of your career! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7jT3SN7zVp