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Κερ: «Να αφαιρέσουμε 10 παιχνίδια από το πρόγραμμα»

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Ο Στιβ Κερ στις δηλώσεις του μετά την ήττα των Ουόριορς από τους Τζαζ ανέφερε πως θα πρέπει οι ομάδες να παίζουν 10 παιχνίδια λιγότερο τον χρόνο στην κανονική διάρκεια του ΝΒΑ.

Αναλυτικά οι δηλώσεις του:

«Πρέπει να παίξουμε λιγότερα παιχνίδια. Πρέπει να αφαιρέσουμε 10 παιχνίδια από το πρόγραμμα.

Με το σύγχρονο παιχνίδι με τον ρυθμό και τον χώρο, νομίζω ότι θα ήταν ένα πιο ανταγωνιστικό και υγιές πρωτάθλημα αν παίζαμε λιγότερα παιχνίδια»

Κερ: «Να αφαιρέσουμε 10 παιχνίδια από το πρόγραμμα»