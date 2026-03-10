Κερ: «Να αφαιρέσουμε 10 παιχνίδια από το πρόγραμμα»

Αναλυτικά οι δηλώσεις του:

«Πρέπει να παίξουμε λιγότερα παιχνίδια. Πρέπει να αφαιρέσουμε 10 παιχνίδια από το πρόγραμμα.

Με το σύγχρονο παιχνίδι με τον ρυθμό και τον χώρο, νομίζω ότι θα ήταν ένα πιο ανταγωνιστικό και υγιές πρωτάθλημα αν παίζαμε λιγότερα παιχνίδια»

Steve Kerr:



"We need to play fewer games. We need to take 10 games off the schedule. The modern game with the pace and the space I think it would be a more competitive and healthier league if we played fewer games" pic.twitter.com/xfzHjfdtug