Πλάνα από την προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού πριν το τελευταίο ματς του 7ου «Παύλος Γιαννακόπουλος» (vid & pics)

Μπάσκετ
Ο Παναθηναϊκός προπονήθηκε στο Σίδνεϋ πριν το αυριανό τελευταίο παιχνίδι του 7ου «Παύλος Γιαννακόπουλος» κόντρα στους Adelaide 36ers (21/9, 12:00).

Δείτε πλάνα από την προπόνηση των «πρασίνων» στο «Pridham Hall» όπως τα δημοσίευσε η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός.

