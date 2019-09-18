© SPORTSDNA 2019
Δεν... πάνε οι πρεμιέρες στον Ολυμπιακό (vids)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
Επιστρέφει ως... assistant στους Μάβερικς ο Τέρι
NBA
12 λεπτά πριν
Πρωινός Τύπος (18/9): «Δε θα έπαιζαν στον ΠΑΟ - Europa ο Ολυμπιακός - Δεν θα είναι αντικειμενικό το PAOK TV»
ΠΡΩΙΝΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
12 λεπτά πριν
Στο υπουργείο Εργασίας ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Το απίστευτο κορεό της Ντόρτμουντ (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
Έξαλλος ο Κλοπ: «Βούτηξε ο Καγεχόν, δεν ήταν πέναλτι»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Θα είναι η αρχή το ήμισυ του παντός; (poll)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Η εξομολόγηση του Ρονάλντο: «Δεν είχα λεφτά, μια γυναίκα μου έδινε να φάω»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
23 λεπτά πριν
«Τον έστειλα να δει τον ΠΑΟΚ και μου τον έφεραν νεκρό»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
26 λεπτά πριν
Απέναντι στον... μπασκετικό Ολυμπιακό η Τότεναμ (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
27 λεπτά πριν
Χαμός με τη Μία Καλίφα! Έξαλλοι οι οπαδοί της Γουέστ Χαμ επειδή τους... πρόδωσε
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
37 λεπτά πριν
Μάσεκ: «Τιμή μου να είμαι μέλος του ΠΑΟΚ»
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
39 λεπτά πριν
Κολάντζελο: «Μας πλήγωσαν οι τραυματισμοί, παράδειγμα η Αργεντινή και οΣκόλα»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
42 λεπτά πριν
Ρέντης: Ληστές εισέβαλαν με Mustang του '67 σε κατάστημα ηλεκτρικών ειδών (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
42 λεπτά πριν
Αποφάσισε να παίξει στην εθνική Ισπανίας ο Φατί
PRIMERA DIVISION
45 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Κερδίζει όταν συναντά τη φιναλίστ του Champions League (vids)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
46 λεπτά πριν
Man of Medan: Πόσοι κίνδυνοι μπορεί να σας περιμένουν σε ένα πλοίο;
GAMING
55 λεπτά πριν
ΗΠΑ: 18χρονη αγόρασε καλάσνικοφ και απειλούσε να σκοτώσει «400 άτομα για πλάκα»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μεριά: «Πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Champions League: Σύγκρουση γιγάντων στο Παρίσι
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ερνάντες: «Θα... αναγκάσω τον Σκόλα να είναι στο Τόκιο»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Ολυμπιακός vs Άγγλων: Έσπασε τις κατάρες και... ελπίζει! (pics, vids)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Σιγά μη φοβηθώ»: Έξι χρόνια από τη δολοφονία του Παύλου Φύσσα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Έτοιμος για την απογείωση στ' αστέρια ο Ολυμπιακός
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Με Γιάννη και... Μέτου το Top-10 του Παγκοσμίου (vid)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Έκοψαν το ρεύμα σε 94χρονη ενώ πλήρωνε κανονικά και δεν είχε καμία οφειλή
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Γερμανική «απόβαση» για Καμαρά
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Μήλο, το χαρακτηριστικό φρούτο του φθινοπώρου είναι πολύ πιο χρήσιμο από ότι νομίζετε
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
«Έκραξαν» Παπασταθόπουλο οι Νέβιλ και Κάραχερ
PREMIER LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Τζίμι Χέντριξ: Η μέρα που «έφυγε» ο θρύλος της ηλεκτρικής κιθάρας (pics+vids)
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
2 ώρες πριν
Aν και δηλωμένη οπαδό της Γουέστ Χαμ, η Μία Καλίφα πανηγύρισε για τη Γουότφορντ!

Η Άρσεναλ προηγήθηκε με 2-0 στην έδρα της Γουότφορντ, αλλά τελικά οι γηπεδούχοι κατάφεραν να ισοφαρίσουν σε 2-2. 

Παρούσα στο γήπεδο ήταν και διάσημη πρώην πορνοστάρ, η οποία μάλιστα στήριζε τη Γουότφορντ φορώντας και φανέλα της. 

Η Καλίφα έκανε και σχετική ανάρτηση στο instagram γράφοντας ότι πια το κίτρινο θα είναι το αγαπημένο χρώμα της. 

Αυτή η... μεταστροφή προκάλεσε την έντονη αντίδραση των οπαδών της Γουέστ Χαμ, οι οποίοι ένιωσαν προδομένοι καθώς όλο το προηγούμενο διάστημα η Καλίφα δήλωνε οπαδός της ομάδας τους. 

⚒⚒⚒ @uref.official

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Mia K. (@miakhalifa) στις

