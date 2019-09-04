Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)

Μόνο ενθαρρυντικά δεν ήταν τα μηνύματα από την πρώτη προπόνηση του Νίκλας Μπέντνερ με την Κοπεγχάγη.
Η πρωταθλήτρια Δανίας υπέγραψε στη λήξη της μεταγραφικής περιόδου με τον Δανό επιθετικό, ο οποίος πάντως έδειξε ότι δεν βρίσκεται στα... καλύτερά του. Η πρώτη προπόνηση του άλλοτε άσου της Άρσεναλ με την Κοπεγχάγη ήταν μάλλον απογοητευτική, χάνοντας ένα τσουβάλι γκολ σε άσκηση με τελειώματα.
Δείτε το βίντεο:
FC Copenhagen signed Lord Nicklas Bendtner yesterday and he trained with them for the first time. Just watch the highlights from his first training session with the club. This is amazing pic.twitter.com/8r0n2bZb7v
