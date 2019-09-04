© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Φοιτητής πέθανε σε οντισιόν για ταινία πορνό
Φοιτητής πέθανε σε οντισιόν για ταινία πορνό
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
Φοιτητής πέθανε σε οντισιόν για ταινία πορνό
Επιστροφή Μενέντεθ στις προπονήσεις του Άρη, «μέσα» και ο Μπα
Επιστροφή Μενέντεθ στις προπονήσεις του Άρη, «μέσα» και ο Μπα
SUPERLEAGUE 1
13 λεπτά πριν
Επιστροφή Μενέντεθ στις προπονήσεις του Άρη, «μέσα» και ο Μπα
«Γι΄ αυτό έφυγε ο Λουντ από τον Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε στο MLS γιατί δεν είχε άλλη επιλογή»
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
«Γι΄ αυτό έφυγε ο Λουντ από τον Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε στο MLS γιατί δεν είχε άλλη επιλογή»
EURO 2020
15 λεπτά πριν
«Γι΄ αυτό έφυγε ο Λουντ από τον Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε στο MLS γιατί δεν είχε άλλη επιλογή»
Με το δεξί η Εθνική Ανδρών πινγκ πονγκ
Με το δεξί η Εθνική Ανδρών πινγκ πονγκ
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
15 λεπτά πριν
Με το δεξί η Εθνική Ανδρών πινγκ πονγκ
Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)
Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
18 λεπτά πριν
Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)
Πέντε τροφές που χρειάζεται το μυϊκό μας σύστημα
Πέντε τροφές που χρειάζεται το μυϊκό μας σύστημα
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
23 λεπτά πριν
Πέντε τροφές που χρειάζεται το μυϊκό μας σύστημα
Στην Ελλάδα οι παίκτες δεν φταίνε ποτέ;
Στην Ελλάδα οι παίκτες δεν φταίνε ποτέ;
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΥ
24 λεπτά πριν
Στην Ελλάδα οι παίκτες δεν φταίνε ποτέ;
Επίσημη η... βόμβα Ρέινολντς στη Λάρισα
Επίσημη η... βόμβα Ρέινολντς στη Λάρισα
BASKET LEAGUE
27 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημη η... βόμβα Ρέινολντς στη Λάρισα
Ελένη Τοπαλούδη: Το τραγούδι που άκουγε ο 21χρονος μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
Ελένη Τοπαλούδη: Το τραγούδι που άκουγε ο 21χρονος μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
28 λεπτά πριν
Ελένη Τοπαλούδη: Το τραγούδι που άκουγε ο 21χρονος μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
Live: Ιταλία - Σερβία
Live: Ιταλία - Σερβία
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
29 λεπτά πριν
Live: Ιταλία - Σερβία
Οργή για τον «ύπνο του δικαίου» του Τζέικομπ Ρις-Μογκ (pics)
Οργή για τον «ύπνο του δικαίου» του Τζέικομπ Ρις-Μογκ (pics)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
Οργή για τον «ύπνο του δικαίου» του Τζέικομπ Ρις-Μογκ (pics)
Το πρόγραμμα της Football League 2019-2020 (pic)
Το πρόγραμμα της Football League 2019-2020 (pic)
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Το πρόγραμμα της Football League 2019-2020 (pic)
Οι «μήνες του μέλιτος» του Κωστένογλου στους πάγκους
Οι «μήνες του μέλιτος» του Κωστένογλου στους πάγκους
SUPERLEAGUE 1
39 λεπτά πριν
Οι «μήνες του μέλιτος» του Κωστένογλου στους πάγκους
«Ακόμα να κληθεί ο Καραπαπάς; - Επεισόδιο Παντελίδη με παίκτες»
«Ακόμα να κληθεί ο Καραπαπάς; - Επεισόδιο Παντελίδη με παίκτες»
ΦΗΜΕΣ
54 λεπτά πριν
«Ακόμα να κληθεί ο Καραπαπάς; - Επεισόδιο Παντελίδη με παίκτες»
Μολυβδάς: «Να πάρουμε τα σουτ με την Νέα Ζηλανδία χωρίς φόβο»
Μολυβδάς: «Να πάρουμε τα σουτ με την Νέα Ζηλανδία χωρίς φόβο»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
55 λεπτά πριν
Μολυβδάς: «Να πάρουμε τα σουτ με την Νέα Ζηλανδία χωρίς φόβο»
Επεισόδια στο hot spot της Μόριας
Επεισόδια στο hot spot της Μόριας
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επεισόδια στο hot spot της Μόριας
Διαψεύδει για Μουνάφο η Λαμία
Διαψεύδει για Μουνάφο η Λαμία
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Διαψεύδει για Μουνάφο η Λαμία
Το «σκουπίδι» του Κώστα Γαβρά είναι πιο πατριωτικό από κάτι… Ελληνάρες
Το «σκουπίδι» του Κώστα Γαβρά είναι πιο πατριωτικό από κάτι… Ελληνάρες
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Το «σκουπίδι» του Κώστα Γαβρά είναι πιο πατριωτικό από κάτι… Ελληνάρες
Χάνει Λαπόρτ η Σίτι
Χάνει Λαπόρτ η Σίτι
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χάνει Λαπόρτ η Σίτι
Ζημιά στις ΗΠΑ, δεν παίζει με Ελλάδα ο Τέιτουμ
Ζημιά στις ΗΠΑ, δεν παίζει με Ελλάδα ο Τέιτουμ
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Ζημιά στις ΗΠΑ, δεν παίζει με Ελλάδα ο Τέιτουμ
«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
Γυμνός 68χρονος βίασε αγελάδα και τη γλίτωσε με… 8 ευρώ
Γυμνός 68χρονος βίασε αγελάδα και τη γλίτωσε με… 8 ευρώ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Γυμνός 68χρονος βίασε αγελάδα και τη γλίτωσε με… 8 ευρώ
Η... αναγέννηση του Ντιλικινά
Η... αναγέννηση του Ντιλικινά
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Η... αναγέννηση του Ντιλικινά
Στον Λεβαδειακό ο Κόναν
Στον Λεβαδειακό ο Κόναν
SUPER LEAGUE 2
1 ώρα πριν
Στον Λεβαδειακό ο Κόναν
2η Αγωνιστική: Κόπηκαν 33.646 εισιτήρια
2η Αγωνιστική: Κόπηκαν 33.646 εισιτήρια
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
2η Αγωνιστική: Κόπηκαν 33.646 εισιτήρια
Στις 8 Σεπτεμβρίου η παράσταση του Ιορδανίδη για το PAO Alive
Στις 8 Σεπτεμβρίου η παράσταση του Ιορδανίδη για το PAO Alive
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Στις 8 Σεπτεμβρίου η παράσταση του Ιορδανίδη για το PAO Alive
Ασκήσεις φυσικής κατάστασης στον ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Ασκήσεις φυσικής κατάστασης στον ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ασκήσεις φυσικής κατάστασης στον ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Πουέρτο Ρίκο - Τυνησία 67 - 64
Νέα ανατροπή για Πουέρτο Ρίκο και πρόκριση στους «16»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Πουέρτο Ρίκο - Τυνησία 67 - 64
Συγκλονιστικός Γκασόλ: «Είδα ένα νεκρό παιδί δίπλα σε ένα άψυχο κορμί, δεν αφορούν όλα το μπάσκετ»
Συγκλονιστικός Γκασόλ: «Είδα ένα νεκρό παιδί δίπλα σε ένα άψυχο κορμί, δεν αφορούν όλα το μπάσκετ»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Συγκλονιστικός Γκασόλ: «Είδα ένα νεκρό παιδί δίπλα σε ένα άψυχο κορμί, δεν αφορούν όλα το μπάσκετ»
Φινλανδία - Ελλάδα στο Open
Φινλανδία - Ελλάδα στο Open
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Φινλανδία - Ελλάδα στο Open
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)

4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 14:35
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 18 λεπτά πριν
Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)

Μόνο ενθαρρυντικά δεν ήταν τα μηνύματα από την πρώτη προπόνηση του Νίκλας Μπέντνερ με την Κοπεγχάγη.

Η πρωταθλήτρια Δανίας υπέγραψε στη λήξη της μεταγραφικής περιόδου με τον Δανό επιθετικό, ο οποίος πάντως έδειξε ότι δεν βρίσκεται στα... καλύτερά του. Η πρώτη προπόνηση του άλλοτε άσου της Άρσεναλ με την Κοπεγχάγη ήταν μάλλον απογοητευτική, χάνοντας ένα τσουβάλι γκολ σε άσκηση με τελειώματα. 

Δείτε το βίντεο: 

Σχετικα Αρθρα

«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
Ατάκες «φωτιά» για τα λάθη που έκανε ο Θανάσης Σκουρτόπουλος στην ήττα από τη Βραζιλία.
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα 11 λεπτά πριν
«Μπαρτζώκας ή Σφαιρόπουλος στην Εθνική - Λάθος με Παπαπέτρου-Μπουρούση»
Ζέκα: «Περήφανος που είμαι αρχηγός της Κοπεγχάγης» (vid)
Ζέκα: «Περήφανος που είμαι αρχηγός της Κοπεγχάγης» (vid)
Για τα καθήκοντά του ως αρχηγός της Κοπεγχάγης και τις σχέσεις που έχει αναπτύξει με τους οπαδούς...
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 11:13
Ζέκα: «Περήφανος που είμαι αρχηγός της Κοπεγχάγης» (vid)
Χαμός με τα... λασπωμένα πέναλτι στο Κοπεγχάγη-Ερυθρός Αστέρας! (vid)
Χαμός με τα... λασπωμένα πέναλτι στο Κοπεγχάγη-Ερυθρός Αστέρας! (vid)
Ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας πήρε μία δραματική πρόκριση στα πέναλτι επί της Κοπεγχάγης μετά από 11 εκτελέσεις...
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
14 Αυγούστου 2019, 08:58
Χαμός με τα... λασπωμένα πέναλτι στο Κοπεγχάγη-Ερυθρός Αστέρας! (vid)

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Νίκλας Μπέντνερ: Πιο χασογκόλης... δεν γίνεται! (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’