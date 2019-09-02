© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5'
Tags:

Τρελαίνει κόσμο η βολεϊμπολίστρια του Άρη (pics)

2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 10:42
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 30 λεπτά πριν
Τρελαίνει κόσμο η βολεϊμπολίστρια του Άρη (pics)

Την απόκτηση της ακραίας Τέιλορ Άγκοστ ανακοίνωσε πρόσφατα το τμήμα βόλεϊ γυναικών του Άρη, η οποία έχει βαλθεί να… τρελάνει τους φιλάθλους του αθλήματος.

Η ύψους 1,90 μ. ακραία άφησε το γερμανικό πρωτάθλημα και την Αάχεν για λογαριασμό του Άρη, μαγνητίζοντας την ίδια ώρα και τα βλέμματα με την εμφάνιση της.

Παράλληλα όμως στην Αμερική αγωνίστηκε για ένα από τα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια, το Όρεγκον και ήταν μια από τις καλύτερες παίκτριες του Πανεπιστημιακού πρωταθλήματος όλης της Αμερικής.

Δείτε τις σχετικές φωτογραφίες παρακάτω:

portland sun has never felt so good #home

A post shared by Taylor Agost (@taylor_agost) on

only place I wanna be

A post shared by Taylor Agost (@taylor_agost) on

A post shared by Taylor Agost (@taylor_agost) on

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5’