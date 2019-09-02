Τρελαίνει κόσμο η βολεϊμπολίστρια του Άρη (pics)

Η ύψους 1,90 μ. ακραία άφησε το γερμανικό πρωτάθλημα και την Αάχεν για λογαριασμό του Άρη, μαγνητίζοντας την ίδια ώρα και τα βλέμματα με την εμφάνιση της.
Παράλληλα όμως στην Αμερική αγωνίστηκε για ένα από τα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια, το Όρεγκον και ήταν μια από τις καλύτερες παίκτριες του Πανεπιστημιακού πρωταθλήματος όλης της Αμερικής.
Δείτε τις σχετικές φωτογραφίες παρακάτω:
Pro year #2!! So excited and blessed to continue my volleyball career in Greece. Thank you to everyone in my life who supports me, pushes me and makes this dream possible. I am beyond grateful. Another year, another country, another league. I’m off to my new home this week. Lets get it!!
portland sun has never felt so good #home
I am beyond blessed to announce that as of today I am a professional athlete. Words cannot express how grateful and excited I am to turn my ultimate passion into my profession. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey, I am forever indebted to all of you. I’m off to Germany at the end of the summer!! Danke LiB Aachen
happy hallOween ducks.. from the tallest cheerleader you've probably ever seen
