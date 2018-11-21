Ρεπόρτερ αγωνιστικού χώρου στο αμερικάνικο football κατατροπώνεται! (vid+pics)

Ανέμελη την κάμερα κοιτούσε η ρεπόρτερ του ESPN, Λάουρα Ράτλετζ καλύπτοντας το ρεπορτάζ του αγωνιστικού χώρου σε αγώνα αμερικάνικου football. Εκείνη τη στιγμή χωρίς να το καταλάβει, δύο παίκτες έπεσαν με φόρα πάνω της, ισοπεδώνοντάς την. Ευτυχώς, η όμορφη ρεπόρτερ δεν υπέστη κάποιον τραυματισμό και σηκώθηκε αμέσως.
Over the last few days I’ve been forced to slow down and reflect because of a feisty case of strep throat. NOT asking for sympathy here. Instead, I’m here to say thanks. Thank you to all of you who follow along and actually care. Thank you to all of you who share your passion for football with me. Thank you for your kind words and encouragement. Most importantly, thank you to @jarutledge, @dmckeeman and @robertmckeeman for dropping everything to take care of me. Leaping joyfully back into work mode and forever grateful to hold this microphone on a sideline each week.