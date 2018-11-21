Ρεπόρτερ αγωνιστικού χώρου στο αμερικάνικο football κατατροπώνεται! (vid+pics)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Συνεχίζει αήττητος ο Πανναξιακός
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
12 λεπτά πριν
Παρθενική νίκη για Ντνίπρο στον 7ο όμιλο του Άρη
FIBA EUROPE CUP
13 λεπτά πριν
ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας - Ζαλγκίρις 99-97
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
13 λεπτά πριν
Έρχεται τιμωρία για τις σημαίες με ναζιστικά σύμβολα στο «ΟΑΚΑ»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 λεπτά πριν
Εικόνες από το... διπλό της Βίρτους Μπολόνια στην Πάτρα
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
23 λεπτά πριν
Οπαδοί του ΠΑΟΚ και στην Τενερίφη (pics)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
23 λεπτά πριν
Πρόσφεραν θέαμα... ΝΒΑ οι παίκτες του Άρη στο 81-76 επί της Λέφσκι
FIBA EUROPE CUP
24 λεπτά πριν
Συνέχισαν με νίκες τα φαβορί στην Α1 πόλο γυναικών
ΠΟΛΟ
25 λεπτά πριν
Χαμός στο ΟΑΚΑ με τυχερό φίλο του Παναθηναϊκού!
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
26 λεπτά πριν
Κουρτίδης: «Μπαίνω στο κλίμα σιγά - σιγά»
FIBA EUROPE CUP
34 λεπτά πριν
Αγγέλου: «Ευχαριστημένοι γιατί αποτύχαμε, να μάθουμε το... γιατί»
FIBA EUROPE CUP
39 λεπτά πριν
«Έσβησε» τα φώτα στον Σίνγκλετον ο Μήτογλου! (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
40 λεπτά πριν
«Μεγάλο ταλέντο ο Αρμενάκας, έχει ανάγκη την εκπαιδευτική ομάδα του Δώνη!»
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Αρμάνι Μιλάνο - Μπασκόνια (Euroleague 2018 - 19)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
44 λεπτά πριν
Και τώρα... Ήφαιστος Λήμνου για την ΑΕΚ
BASKET LEAGUE
45 λεπτά πριν
Παπάζοφ: «Από τις κορυφαίες ομάδες ο Άρης, η ιστορία είναι ιστορία και αυτό δεν αλλάζει»
FIBA EUROPE CUP
45 λεπτά πριν
Επέστρεψε ο Καμαρά στην Ξάνθη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Καρυπίδης: «Πήραμε έναν πολύ καλό προπονητή, είμαι αισιόδοξος για την συνέχεια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Κηφισιά - ΑΕ Κομοτηνής 3-2
VOLLEY LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Σαν τη Θεσσαλονίκη, πουθενά: Αυτό είναι το μεγαλύτερο πιτόγυρο που έχεις δει ποτέ (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
Όταν ο Νίκος Παπαδόπουλος σκόραρε για πρώτη φορά στην Α' Εθνική (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Ζεστή» υποδοχή για Σίνγκλετον στο ΟΑΚΑ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Θεραπεία για Κρέσπο, χαμόγελα για Βιεϊρίνια
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Εθνικός Αλεξανδρούπολης - Ηρακλής 3-2
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΡΟΜΗΘΕΑΣ - ΒΙΡΤΟΥΣ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ολυμπιακός - Σπαντάου 11-4
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Όλοι ετοιμοπόλεμοι στη Λαμία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Μίτροβιτς αποθεώνει τον Πρίγιοβιτς και... χτυπάει το «καμπανάκι»
NATIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Τενερίφη - ΠΑΟΚ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Αποβλήθηκε με 2 τεχνικές ποινές o Γιατράς κόντρα στην Βίρτους Μπολόνια
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 7’

Ρεπόρτερ αγωνιστικού χώρου στο αμερικάνικο football κατατροπώνεται! (vid+pics)

21 Νοεμβρίου 2018, 20:42
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Ρεπόρτερ αγωνιστικού χώρου στο αμερικάνικο football κατατροπώνεται! (vid+pics)

Η ρεπόρτερ του ESPN, Λάουρα Ράτλετζ, ισοπεδώθηκε από δύο παίκτες του αμερικάνικου football την ώρα που έκανε ρεπορτάζ αγωνιστικού χώρου.

Ανέμελη την κάμερα κοιτούσε η ρεπόρτερ του ESPN, Λάουρα Ράτλετζ καλύπτοντας το ρεπορτάζ του αγωνιστικού χώρου σε αγώνα αμερικάνικου football. Εκείνη τη στιγμή χωρίς να το καταλάβει, δύο παίκτες έπεσαν με φόρα πάνω της, ισοπεδώνοντάς την. Ευτυχώς, η όμορφη ρεπόρτερ δεν υπέστη κάποιον τραυματισμό και σηκώθηκε αμέσως.

Home.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) στις

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) στις

