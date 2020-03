Η Μπαρτσελόνα θυμήθηκε την τρομερή ποδιά του Μέσι στον Μίλνερ (vid)

#OnThisDay | March 18, 2015



In the 2nd leg of the UEFA @ChampionsLeague last 16 versus @ManCity at Camp Nou, this Leo #Messi nutmeg wows the crowd, including his former manager Pep Guardiola. 😲🤭



Barça would later go on to win the 2nd treble in Club history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lEU32yI0pD