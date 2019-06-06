© SPORTSDNA 2019
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
5 λεπτά πριν
Θεσσαλονίκη: Αντιεξουσιαστές τοποθέτησαν εκρηκτικούς μηχανισμούς στο μετρό
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
12 λεπτά πριν
Κρεμμύδια, σκόρδα και πράσα μπορεί να μειώσουν τον κίνδυνο ανάπτυξης καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
20 λεπτά πριν
Διαψεύδει τα σενάρια ο μάνατζερ του Μήτρογλου
PHOTO OF THE DAY
32 λεπτά πριν
Δεν αστειεύονται οι «δεινόσαυροι»
ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΕΙΣ TV
42 λεπτά πριν
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (6/6)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Επαφές και με άλλους επιθετικούς για... αντι-Μπεργκ ο Ολυμπιακός
Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς - Τορόντο Ράπτορς 109-123
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς - Τορόντο Ράπτορς 109-123
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Υπ. Δικαιοσύνης: Οι ποινές του βιασμού που προβλέπει ο νέος Ποινικός Κώδικας είναι εκτιτέες
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Πατούλης για Βοτανικό: «Οι εμβληματικές ομάδες πρέπει να έχουν γήπεδο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Πλησιάζει ο Ματέο Γκαρσία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
3 ώρες πριν
Τοπικές βροχές αλλά και υψηλές θερμοκρασίες την Πέμπτη
ΑΕΚ: Μάνατζερ ψάχνουν πρόταση για τον Μάνταλο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 ώρες πριν
ΑΕΚ: Μάνατζερ ψάχνουν πρόταση για τον Μάνταλο
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
3 ώρες πριν
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Πέμπτης 6/6
SUPER LEAGUE 2
4 ώρες πριν
Πλατανιάς: Προς αποχώρηση ο Παπανικολάου, καραδοκούν οι «μνηστήρες»
Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς - Τορόντο Ράπτορς
NBA
4 ώρες πριν
Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς - Τορόντο Ράπτορς
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
4 ώρες πριν
Απίστευτο: Επανάληψη στον τελικό του Champions League Αφρικής, επιστρέφει το τρόπαιο η Εσπεράνς!
ΠΕΡΙΕΡΓΑ
4 ώρες πριν
Κέρδισε τζακποτ εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων χάρη σε ένα μπισκότο τύχης
EURO 2020
5 ώρες πριν
Παρατηρητής στα προκριματικά του Euro ο Μπίκας
BASKET LEAGUE
5 ώρες πριν
Ρατσιστικό μήνυμα στον Θίοντορ (pic)
HOT
5 ώρες πριν
Η Κόνι Μεταξά ποζάρει topless και κόβει την ανάσα! (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
6 ώρες πριν
Πάει για Παουλίνιο η ΑΕΚ (vid)
EURO 2020
6 ώρες πριν
Ο Τέιλορ σφυρίζει το Ελλάδα-Ιταλία
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
7 ώρες πριν
Μετά τα «έλα στην ΑΕΚ», έγινε... ντου από ΠΑΟΚτσήδες στο Instagram του Ροντρίγκο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 ώρες πριν
ΟΦΗ: Τέλος κι επίσημα Στρέζος, Φαζός
SUPER LEAGUE 2
7 ώρες πριν
Καταδικάστηκε ο Καπό για τις δηλώσεις κατά Λεβαδειακού και Κομπότη
BASKET LEAGUE
8 ώρες πριν
Με Χολ στην Αθήνα ο Προμηθέας
LIFE STYLE
5 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:52
Η Μαριλένα από το 10 λεπτά κήρυγμα άλλαξε! Πολύ… (pics)
BASKET LEAGUE
5 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:45
Γιατράς: «Παλιότερα έπαιρνα πασατέμπο και κοντοσούβλι, επειδή με λένε και ταβερνιάρη»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
5 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:44
Ξεπέρασαν τις 10.000 οι ανανεώσεις διαρκείας στον Ολυμπιακό
NATIONS LEAGUE
5 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:39
Κριστιάνο μαγεία... τελικό η Πορτογαλία! (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

6 Ιουνίου 2019, 07:30
Οι αγώνες του Ρολάν Γκαρός, το ματς Ολλανδία-Αγγλία για το UEFA Nations League ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.

Αναλυτικά οι μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

13:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

17:00 ΕΡΤ Play1
Final 8, Ανόβερο
Champions League πόλο

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8
HD Τόφας – Φενέρμπαχτσε
TBF Basketball Super League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Ρώμη Diamond League

21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD, OPEN TV
Ολλανδία – Αγγλία
UEFA Nations League Finals

