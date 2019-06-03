© SPORTSDNA 2019
Τελικά... Σπόρτινγκ ο Σλιμανί
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
Τα οφέλη της κατανάλωσης νερού στην απώλεια βάρους
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
23 λεπτά πριν
Σαν σήμερα «έφυγε» ο Μοχάμεντ Άλι
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
32 λεπτά πριν
Σταθερή αξία
PHOTO OF THE DAY
41 λεπτά πριν
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (3/6)
ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΕΙΣ TV
51 λεπτά πριν
Απεργία ΜΜΜ: Στάση εργασίας σε μετρό και τραμ σήμερα
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Η τριποντάρα του Ιγκουοντάλα που «σκότωσε» τους Ράπτορς (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Συζητούσε και η κυβέρνηση το οικόπεδο του Δήμου Αθηναίων, σύμφωνες για Βοτανικό οι τράπεζες
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δεν διαγράφει τον Χόλμεν η ΑΕΚ, αποφασίζει ο Καρντόσο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Αλλάζει ο καιρός τη Δευτέρα - Βροχές και καταιγίδες σε όλη τη χώρα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
2 ώρες πριν
Τορόντο Ράπτορς - Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς 104-109 (vids)
NBA
2 ώρες πριν
Ανανεώνουν έως το 2022 Μπουζούκης και Μαυρομμάτης στον Παναθηναϊκό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Πρόβλημα για Τόμπσον, πήγε στα αποδυτήρια! (vid)
NBA
3 ώρες πριν
Τρομεροί Ουόριορς, άρχισαν το δεύτερο ημίχρονο με σερί 18-0! (vid)
NBA
3 ώρες πριν
Σκέψεις για επιστροφή Τεόντοσιτς στον Ολυμπιακό
BASKET LEAGUE
3 ώρες πριν
Σιάκαμ και Πάουελ... καρφώνουν τους Ουόριορς (vids)
NBA
3 ώρες πριν
Μέση Ανατολή: Η Αίγυπτος απέναντι στις ΗΠΑ - Δεν δέχεται σχέδιο χωρίς την έγκριση των Παλαιστινίων
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
3 ώρες πριν
Εκλογές 2019: Υψηλό ποσοστό αποχής - Ένας στους τρεις στις κάλπες
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
4 ώρες πριν
Έρευνα εναντίον Νεϊμάρ για τις φωτογραφίες με την γυναίκα που τον κατηγορεί
PRIMERA DIVISION
4 ώρες πριν
«Καυτός» στο ξεκίνημα του Game 2 ο Τόμπσον (vids)
NBA
4 ώρες πριν
Και ο Ομπάμα στο Τορόντο για το Game 2 (vid)
NBA
5 ώρες πριν
Κέρδισε το στοίχημα στην Πελοπόννησο ο Νίκας: «Συνεργασία και συναντίληψη για τη λύση των προβλημάτων»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
5 ώρες πριν
Τορόντο Ράπτορς - Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς (Game 2)
NBA
5 ώρες πριν
Συγκλονίζει για Ρέγιες ο Νάβας: «Πάντα τον πρόσεχα, ήμουν ο "μικρός" για εκείνον»
PRIMERA DIVISION
5 ώρες πριν
Δεν... μπορούν να περιμένουν οι φίλοι των Ράπτορς! (vid)
NBA
6 ώρες πριν
Αβέβαιο το μέλλον του Ρούμπιο: «Δεν είμαι προτεραιότητά τους» (pic)
NBA
6 ώρες πριν
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Δευτέρας 3/6
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
6 ώρες πριν
Θεσσαλονίκη: Αυτοί είναι οι δήμαρχοι που εκλέγονται
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
6 ώρες πριν
Αποτελέσματα εκλογών 2019: Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι δήμαρχοι των μεγαλύτερων δήμων της Αττικής
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
6 ώρες πριν
Αποτελέσματα εκλογών 2019: Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι περιφερειάρχες
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
7 ώρες πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (3/6)

3 Ιουνίου 2019, 07:35
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (3/6)

Τα ματς ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας και Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola - Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ για τα πλέι οφ της Basket League, όπως και οι αναμετρήσεις του Ρολάν Γκαρός ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.

Αναλυτικά οι μεταδόσεις της Δευτέρας

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:30 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD
Greek All Stars - Monaco Legends
Φιλανθρωπικός Αγώνας

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

20:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας
TBF Basketball Super League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola - Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ
Basket League Playoffs

Διαβαστε επισης

