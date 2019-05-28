Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (28/5)

Ο αγώνας της Μαρίας Σάκκαρη με την Άννα Τατισβίλι για το Roland Garros και ο τέταρτος τελικός της Handball Premier ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός, ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.
Αναλυτικά οι μεταδόσεις της Τρίτης
11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις
11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
Τένις
14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις
14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία
16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις
17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
Τένις
18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις
18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις
19:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Μαρία Σάκκαρη - Άννα Τατισβίλι
Roland Garros
19:00 ΕΡΤ Play1
ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός Τέταρτος
Τελικός Handball Premier
19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD
Ινγκολσταντ – Βέχεν
Μπαράζ Bundesliga 2
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Ζενίτ - ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας
VTB United League
20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις