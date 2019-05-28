© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (28/5)

28 Μαΐου 2019, 07:31
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (28/5)

Ο αγώνας της Μαρίας Σάκκαρη με την Άννα Τατισβίλι για το Roland Garros και ο τέταρτος τελικός της Handball Premier ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός, ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.

Αναλυτικά οι μεταδόσεις της Τρίτης

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
Τένις

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις

14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις

17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
Τένις

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
Τένις

18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις

19:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Μαρία Σάκκαρη - Άννα Τατισβίλι
Roland Garros

19:00 ΕΡΤ Play1
ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός Τέταρτος
Τελικός Handball Premier

19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD
Ινγκολσταντ – Βέχεν
Μπαράζ Bundesliga 2

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Ζενίτ - ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας
VTB United League

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
Τένις

