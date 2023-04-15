MENU
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (15/4): Τελικοί για Πετρούνια, Μεσίρη και φουλ δράση στην Ευρώπη

Οι προσπάθειες των Λευτέρη Πετρούνια και Αθανασίας Μεσίρη στους τελικούς των αγωνισμάτων τους στο ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα ενόργανης γυμναστικής, αλλά και σημαντικά παιχνίδια σε Premier League, La Liga και Bundesliga, στις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις του Μ.Σαββάτου.

Αναλυτικά το σημερινό πρόγραμμα:

13:30 ΕΡΤ Sports 1 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Αττάλεια 2023 Ενόργανη Γυμναστική

14:10 ΕΡΤ2 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Τελικός Άλματος (Αθανασία Μεσίρη)  Ενόργανη Γυμναστική

14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 6 HD ATP Masters 1000 2023  Rolex Monte Carlo

14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ – Κάρντιφ Sky Bet EFL Championship

14:30 Novasports Premier League Άστον Βίλα – Νιούκαστλ Premier League

15:00  Novasports 1HD Βιγιαρεάλ – Βαγιαδολίδ La Liga

15:10 ΕΡΤ2 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Τελικός κρίκων (Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας) Ενόργανη Γυμναστική

16:00  COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Μπολόνια – Μίλαν Serie A

16:30  COSMOTE SPORT 6 HD ATP Masters 1000 2023 Rolex Monte Carlo

16:30 Novasports Extra 1 Κολωνία – Μάιντς Bundesliga

16:30 Novasports News Λειψία – Αουγκσμπουργκ Bundesliga

16:30 Novasports 6HD Στουτγάρδη – Ντόρτμουντ Bundesliga

16:30 Novasports 3HD  Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Χόφενχαϊμ Bundesliga

 16:35 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto3 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές

17:00 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Ρέντινγκ – Μπέρνλι Sky Bet EFL Championship  

17:00 Novasports Start  Σαουθάμπτον - Κρίσταλ Πάλας Premier League

17:00 Novasports 5HD Γουλβς - Μπρέντφορντ  Premier League

17:00 Novasports 4HD Έβερτον – Φούλαμ Premier League

17:00 Novasports 2HD Τότεναμ – Μπόρνμουθ Premier League

17:00 Novasports Premier League Τσέλσι – Μπράιτον Premier League

17:15 Novasports 1HD  Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο - Ρεάλ Σοσιεδάδ La Liga

17:20 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto2 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές

18:00 Novasports Extra 2 Ρεν – Ρεμς Ligue 1

18:05 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD MotoGP 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές

18:45 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD  MotoGP 2023  Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Νάπολι - Ελλάς Βερόνα Serie A

19:30 Novasports 1HD  Ρεάλ Μπέτις – Εσπανιόλ La Liga

19:30 Novasports Premier League Μάντσεστερ Σίτι – Λέστερ Premier League

19:30  Novasports Prime Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης – Γκλάντμπαχ Bundesliga

20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD Φιλαδέλφεια 76ερς - Μπρούκλιν Νετς NBA

20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Τσάβες – Μπενφίκα Liga Portugal

20:45 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto3 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές

21:40 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto2 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές

21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Μπλάκμπερν – Χαλ Sky Bet EFL Championship

 21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD Ίντερ – Μόντς Serie A

22:00 Novasports 2HD Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λανς Ligue 1

22:00 Novasports Prime Κάντιθ - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης La Liga

22:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Μπόστον Σέλτικς - Ατλάντα Χοκς NBA

22:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Πόρτο - Σάντα Κλάρα  Liga Portugal

22:50 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD MotoGP 2023  Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Σπριντ

