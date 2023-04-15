Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (15/4): Τελικοί για Πετρούνια, Μεσίρη και φουλ δράση στην Ευρώπη

Αναλυτικά το σημερινό πρόγραμμα:
13:30 ΕΡΤ Sports 1 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Αττάλεια 2023 Ενόργανη Γυμναστική
14:10 ΕΡΤ2 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Τελικός Άλματος (Αθανασία Μεσίρη) Ενόργανη Γυμναστική
14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 6 HD ATP Masters 1000 2023 Rolex Monte Carlo
14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ – Κάρντιφ Sky Bet EFL Championship
14:30 Novasports Premier League Άστον Βίλα – Νιούκαστλ Premier League
15:00 Novasports 1HD Βιγιαρεάλ – Βαγιαδολίδ La Liga
15:10 ΕΡΤ2 Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα - Τελικός κρίκων (Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας) Ενόργανη Γυμναστική
16:00 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Μπολόνια – Μίλαν Serie A
16:30 COSMOTE SPORT 6 HD ATP Masters 1000 2023 Rolex Monte Carlo
16:30 Novasports Extra 1 Κολωνία – Μάιντς Bundesliga
16:30 Novasports News Λειψία – Αουγκσμπουργκ Bundesliga
16:30 Novasports 6HD Στουτγάρδη – Ντόρτμουντ Bundesliga
16:30 Novasports 3HD Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Χόφενχαϊμ Bundesliga
16:35 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto3 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές
17:00 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Ρέντινγκ – Μπέρνλι Sky Bet EFL Championship
17:00 Novasports Start Σαουθάμπτον - Κρίσταλ Πάλας Premier League
17:00 Novasports 5HD Γουλβς - Μπρέντφορντ Premier League
17:00 Novasports 4HD Έβερτον – Φούλαμ Premier League
17:00 Novasports 2HD Τότεναμ – Μπόρνμουθ Premier League
17:00 Novasports Premier League Τσέλσι – Μπράιτον Premier League
17:15 Novasports 1HD Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο - Ρεάλ Σοσιεδάδ La Liga
17:20 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto2 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές
18:00 Novasports Extra 2 Ρεν – Ρεμς Ligue 1
18:05 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD MotoGP 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές
18:45 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD MotoGP 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Νάπολι - Ελλάς Βερόνα Serie A
19:30 Novasports 1HD Ρεάλ Μπέτις – Εσπανιόλ La Liga
19:30 Novasports Premier League Μάντσεστερ Σίτι – Λέστερ Premier League
19:30 Novasports Prime Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης – Γκλάντμπαχ Bundesliga
20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD Φιλαδέλφεια 76ερς - Μπρούκλιν Νετς NBA
20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Τσάβες – Μπενφίκα Liga Portugal
20:45 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto3 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές
21:40 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Moto2 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές
21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Μπλάκμπερν – Χαλ Sky Bet EFL Championship
21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD Ίντερ – Μόντς Serie A
22:00 Novasports 2HD Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λανς Ligue 1
22:00 Novasports Prime Κάντιθ - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης La Liga
22:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Μπόστον Σέλτικς - Ατλάντα Χοκς NBA
22:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Πόρτο - Σάντα Κλάρα Liga Portugal
22:50 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD MotoGP 2023 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas - Σπριντ