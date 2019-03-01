© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5'
Tags:

Η ρομαντική έκπληξη του Μέσι στη γυναίκα του για τα γενέθλιά της (vid)

1 Μαρτίου 2019, 11:43
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Η ρομαντική έκπληξη του Μέσι στη γυναίκα του για τα γενέθλιά της (vid)

Η Αντονέλα είχε γενέθλια και ο Λιονέλ Μέσι μπορεί να είχε... clasico, αλλά δεν παρέλειψε να της κάνει έκπληξη!

Η σύζυγος του Αργεντινού σούπερ σταρ της Μπαρτσελόνα έκλεισε τα 26 στις 26 Φεβρουαρίου και ο ποδοσφαιριστής της ετοίμασε ένα ρομαντικό δείπνο χωρίς η ίδια να το γνωρίζει. 

Έτσι, ο Μέσι έδειξε ότι εκτός από τεχνίτης στο γήπεδο, το... έχει και όταν πρέπει να γίνει ρομαντικός. 

Δείτε τα βίντεο: 

