Πόζαρε χωρίς ρούχα και ανέβασε το βίντεο στο instagram η σύζυγος του Σα

Η 29χρονη Ρακέλ Γιακόμπ ανέβασε ένα βίντεο ενώ είναι ολόγυμνη στη μπανιέρα...
Η σύντροφος του τερματοφύλακα του Ολυμπιακού, η οποία έχει πρωταγωνιστήσει σε τηλεοπτικές σειρές στην πατρίδα της, όπως αναμενόταν τρέλανε τους θαυμαστές της.
...She is addictive; Because she possesses a pure heart and a dirty mind! ...Ela é viciante; Ela possui um coração puro e uma mente safada! #comingsoon @sarahrachel_photographer 📸 #womanpower #beyouself #beauty #fashion #life #model #blessed #stayhome #staysafe #instablog #instablogger #myway
I’ll be a good girl. I’ll be a good girl. I’ll be a good girl. I’ll be a good girl. I’ll be a good girl. Who am I kidding? Let’s be Naughty...And save Santa’s the Trip? Comentem aí com um 🙋🏼♀️ quem este ano não terá direito a presente do 🎅🏼, pois não foi uma boa menina/o este ano! Atenção conta o ano todo!!! Será que há presente para quem pelo menos tentou?! 🙋🏼♀️😂🙈 #naughty #side #best #side #beyourself #santa #not #goodgirl #cute #woman #unafraid #girl #being #me #womanpower #free #myfuckinglife #instagood #instadaily #instablogger #instablog #myway
❣️🔒👩👧I promise: that I’ll be by your side, through good and bad times I’ll be there for you no matter what. I can’t promise to fix all of your problems, but I can promise you won’t have to face them alone, because I always be there to hold your hand, laugh at your jokes, talk about whatever dream of the future you have and looking into your eyes and say, I will love you more and more every single day. ❣️🔗#mom #momlife #promise #love #princess #cute #baby #girl #beach #sea #summer #bestoftheday #minime #proud #picoftheday #instagram #instablogger #instablog #myway
Férias : Marrocos 2/5 dias (Descanso e um aperto no peito de saudades, como é estranho termos o coração dividido entre dois lugares, aqui com ele ❤️ @josesaoficial a desfrutar do descanso e aí com ela a morrer de saudades da falta de descanso que aquele meu pedacinho de céu me dá) #vacation #pool #summer #missing
Don’t let people who are living their nightmare, tell you that you can’t live your dream. #livethelifeyoulove #beyourself #beyouatyourbest #yesyoucan #lifeiswhatyoumakeit #dreamit #doit #feelingsexyandfree #feelingmyself #boudoir #myway #instablog #instabloger 📸By the one and Only @sarahrachel_photographer
Quando um dia acordei de um sonho lindo, eu corri atrás, para que esse fosse a minha realidade e Amo a mulher que me tornei pois eu lutei muito para ser ela. #boudoir #mom #livingmydream #livingmybestlife #livingmydreamlife #feelingmyself #beyouatyourbest #besexyfeelsexy #myway #mywayoflife #instablog #instablogger With the best 📸 @sarahrachel_photographer
Se não enxergarem as minhas qualidades, deixem em paz os meus defeitos, pois antes de querer agradar a qualquer um, eu vou sempre tentar agradar me a mim mesma, pois o amor próprio torna-se cada vez mais difícil manter numa sociedade crítica destrutiva. Biquíni: @tezenisofficial Eyewear: @gucci By @optica_boavista #espalharbondade #opinionsdonotdefineme #bewhateveryouwant #mywayoflife #happysummerdays☀️ #myway #instablog #instablogger
