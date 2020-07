Διψασμένος για περισσότερους τίτλους ο Ρανγκέλ (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Thanks a lot to Panathinaikos, that give this opportunity to keep playing for my passion team, the team I feel home and I’m gonna protect with all my soul!!! And thanks a lot for all the Trifilara Family that support me from the beginning until after the end!... and of course... come 2021... we want more titles ☘️☘️☘️🏆🏆🏆💚💚💚 #wearegreen #Trifilara #Champions #ofeverything #Leaguecup #Greekleague #volleyball #voleibol #Panatha #Panathinaikos #Pao #Deusnocomando