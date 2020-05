Χαντάβα: «Θα μου λείψει ο ΠΑΟΚ, μέχρι να τα ξαναπούμε» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately sometimes things doesn’t go as we planned and tough decisions has to be made! That’s sports!! After an excellent 2 years of cooperation with mr Amiridis and club of PAOK i m sad to share to all of you that I won’t continue my career in this team !!! I wanna thank my coaches, teammates, fans and all of you who supported us during this journey! All the love we received made us feel blessed as players and humans as well! It was an honor being the captain of this team! Feelings are mixed at the moment! Too bad things with coronavirus happened like that and we couldn’t finish the season and fight for our targets that we were still in! I m proud of my team and my teammates that we were going everyday to the court together and go through the bad and good times! Ps* I am going to miss PAOK!!! ... till we meet again 🦅🏐🔒🖤