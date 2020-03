Έφυγε για την Βραζιλία ο Μπατατζίμ

View this post on Instagram

It was quite a year, a year that had much more to happen, final 4 of the cup and the playoffs! Our championship stopped because of this virus and I believe they did it right, they still have a chance to return, but I made the decision to go to Brazil! If the championship comes back I will be at the disposal of my team to come back and defend it again! To my colleagues and everyone here, I hope everything gets better and we will see you again in a little while! thank you so much for everything @kifissiavolley #greece #stayhome