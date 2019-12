Φαν Ντάικ: «Τόσο κοντά αλλά και τόσο μακριά...» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

New #shirt , lots of emotions , a great #victory vs @olympiacosvolley , but yet not a #victory 😥 #soclosebutsofaraway lets just say this #game came to early , we did almost the #missionimpossible but to play on #champion level you need time to connect with your #team #wewillgetthere im #sure #great team #amazing #supporters #gopaok @paokvolley #letsbelieve in the #bambambam @zpcompression