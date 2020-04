2021 FIVB BEACH VOLLEYBALL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2022.



The FIVB has announced that the 2021 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships have been rescheduled for June 2022 in Rome, Italy.



