Από λάθος του σέρβερ… έμεινε ο Μποχωρίδης στον Άρη (pic)
BASKET LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Γιατί μερικοί αγώνες του Παγκόσμιου μεταδίδονται χωρίς περιγραφή;
MEDIA
3 λεπτά πριν
Ρεκόρ παικτών από το NBA στα ρόστερ των χωρών του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου!
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
3 λεπτά πριν
Απίθανο ματς στην Δρέσδη με τέσσερα γκολ από Έλληνες! (vid)
BUNDESLIGA
7 λεπτά πριν
Θλάση ο Μάνταλος χάνει το ματς με τον Αστέρα!
SUPERLEAGUE 1
11 λεπτά πριν
«Ντόπες» από τον κόσμο της ΑΕΚ στην Πορταριά (pic)
BASKET LEAGUE
13 λεπτά πριν
Μπάγερ Λεβερκούζεν - Χόφενχαϊμ
BUNDESLIGA
16 λεπτά πριν
Σαουθάμπτον - Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ 1-1
PREMIER LEAGUE
16 λεπτά πριν
Μπάγερν Μονάχου - Μάινζ
BUNDESLIGA
17 λεπτά πριν
Άχαστος Ντατόμε και υπερτριπλάσιο ranking από τις Φιλιππίνες για την Ιταλία! (pics)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
20 λεπτά πριν
Μπουρούσης: «Είναι πολλά δέκα χρόνια χωρίς κάτι καλό για την Εθνική»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
20 λεπτά πριν
Σκουρτόπουλος: «Δεν έχουμε πρόβλημα με την ταμπέλα του φαβορί»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
24 λεπτά πριν
Φιλιππίνες - Ιταλία 62-108
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
38 λεπτά πριν
Μπλατ για τη νίκη της Ρωσίας: «Πολύ χαρούμενος»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
38 λεπτά πριν
Ξέρουμε τι βλέπεις τα βράδια στα όνειρά σου με βάση το ζώδιό σου
ΖΩΔΙΑ
45 λεπτά πριν
Αμαζόνιος: Οι φωτιές εξαφάνισαν φυλή αυτόχθονων που ανακαλύφθηκε πρόσφατα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
57 λεπτά πριν
«Παναθηναϊκή» συνάντηση για Ματσιούλις και Πινγκ Σανγκ στην Κίνα! (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι καλύτερες στιγμές της νίκης της ΑΕΚ κόντρα στην Καρδίτσα (vid)
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Μέσα ο Γκιγιέρμε, εκτός Σεμέδο και Γκερέρο για ΑΕΛ
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Έκανε σμπαράλια το μονοθέσιό του ο Χάμιλτον και... τρέχει για τις κατατακτήριες
FORMULA 1
1 ώρα πριν
«Κεραυνός» του Τζέιμς και 1-0 η Γιουνάιτεντ τη Σαουθάμπτον (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Αργεντινή - Νότια Κορέα
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Ισπανία - Τυνησία
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Η πρεμιέρα της οργής
ZASTRO
1 ώρα πριν
Συγκλονίζει η αθλήτρια που συμπαραστέκεται στην αδελφή της την ώρα του εθνικού ύμνου (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Ώριμος και... καυτός: Ο Μπογκντάνοβιτς «σκότωσε» την Ανγκόλα και θέλει να γράψει ιστορία (pics, vids)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Προκρίθηκαν στους Ολυμπιακούς Κυρίδου, Μπούρμπου
ΚΩΠΗΛΑΣΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Live: Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού - Κίνα
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Πάει για μεγάλα deals η ΑΕΚ, «κονέ» με αυτόν που... έφτιαξε τον Ολυμπιακό!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Σεμινάρια επίθεσης από την Ιταλία: 37 πόντοι με... μπασκετάρα σε μία περίοδο! (pic)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Έκανε σμπαράλια το μονοθέσιό του ο Χάμιλτον και... τρέχει για τις κατατακτήριες

31 Αυγούστου 2019, 15:34
Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον έχασε τον έλεγχο του μονοθεσίου του στις ελεύθερες δοκιμές με αποτέλεσμα να βρεθεί στις προστατευτικές μπάρες.

Η Mercedes ενημέρωσε πως θα αλλάξει σχεδόν... ολόκληρο το μονοθέσιο του πέντε φορές παγκόσμιου πρωτάθλητη, Λιούις Χάμιλτον, με σκοπό να προλάβει τις κατατακτήριες δοκιμές.

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’