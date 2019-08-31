Έκανε σμπαράλια το μονοθέσιό του ο Χάμιλτον και... τρέχει για τις κατατακτήριες

Η Mercedes ενημέρωσε πως θα αλλάξει σχεδόν... ολόκληρο το μονοθέσιο του πέντε φορές παγκόσμιου πρωτάθλητη, Λιούις Χάμιλτον, με σκοπό να προλάβει τις κατατακτήριες δοκιμές.
A reminder that even the best in the business can make mistakes...— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2019
Working flat-out to get Lewis’ W10 fixed it time for #BelgianGP Quali!
pic.twitter.com/049Uju9zo5
UPDATE: We will be replacing both front corners (suspension and wheel assemblies), nose, barge boards and floor on Lewis’ car— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2019
Barring any unexpected surprises, we believe we can complete all of the work in time for the start of #BelgianGP qualifying! pic.twitter.com/3Vx4EP9bob
