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Τον… τελείωσαν: Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Πιάστρι! (vid)

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Ένα αγωνιστικό συμβάν στην επανεκκίνηση του 6ου γύρου, μετά την έξοδο του Μπορτολέτο, έφεραν... χάος και μια σκληρή ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Αυστραλό οδηγό της McLaren, επειδή συγκρούστηκε με τον Αντονέλι και παράλληλα, «εκτροχίασε» τον Λεκλέρκ που εγκατέλειψε νωρίς! Πλέον, μοιάζει δύσκολο να μείνει «ζωντανός» στη μάχη του τίτλου ενάντια στον Νόρις.

 

Τον… τελείωσαν: Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Πιάστρι! (vid)