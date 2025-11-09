Τον… τελείωσαν: Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Πιάστρι! (vid)

⏮️ Rewind to the opening lap and Bortoleto's agonising exit at his home race #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/JiG8anoiFo— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025
Chaos at the race restart! #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/isqw82KVJo— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025
A closer look at the race restart 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025
Onboard with Leclerc then Piastri 🎥#F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/nvxMQQ2fY4
🚨 Piastri has been handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision at the restart #F1 #BrazilGP— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025