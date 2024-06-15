MENU
Πρώτα οδήγησε και μετά έκανε την έναρξη του Λε Μαν ο Ζιζού!

Ο Γάλλος θρύλος, Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν, βρέθηκε στο Λε Μαν πριν τον 24ωρο αγώνα, οδήγησε το νέο supercar της Alpine και έπειτα άρχισε τον διασημότερο αγώνα επί γαλλικού εδάφους.
