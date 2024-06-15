Πρώτα οδήγησε και μετά έκανε την έναρξη του Λε Μαν ο Ζιζού!

Special driver on track today... 👀— 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 15, 2024
Ladies and gentlemen : Zinedine Zidane! #LeMans24 #WEC
Zidane 🤝 Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 🤝 24 Hours of Le Mans. 🥰
Monsieur Zinédine Zidane est dans la place : un an après LeBron James, la légende du football français va donner le départ des 24 Heures du Mans à 16 heures ! #LeMans24
IT HAS BEGUN 🏎️
Zinedine Zidane waves the flag to start the 92nd edition of Le Mans 🏁#LeMans24