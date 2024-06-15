Πρώτα οδήγησε και μετά έκανε την έναρξη του Λε Μαν ο Ζιζού!

Special driver on track today... 👀 Ladies and gentlemen : Zinedine Zidane! #LeMans24 #WEC pic.twitter.com/TmtRX6pAQq

IT HAS BEGUN 🏎️



Zinedine Zidane waves the flag to start the 92nd edition of Le Mans 🏁#LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/o7itr4qckZ