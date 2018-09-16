Ασύλληπτο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από τον Μαγιέρ στο δέκαθλο

Ο Γάλλος αθλητής συγκέντρωσε συνολικά 9.126 βαθμούς συντρίβοντας την προηγούμενη κορυφαία επίδοση (9045) του Άστον Ίτον στο παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα του Πεκίνου το 2015. Ο Μαγιέρ που απογοήτευσε στο ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα αφού εγκατέλειψε έδειξε ότι είναι ο κορυφαίος δεκαθλητής του καιρού μας.
Ο Γάλλος αθλητής μετά τα εννέα πρώτα αγωνίσματα ήθελε χρόνο κάτω από 4:49 για να κάνει δικό του το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ. Ο Μαγιέρ τερμάτισε σε 4:36.11 ολοκληρώνοντας τον θρίαμβό του. Η σημερινή μέρα μπορεί να θεωρηθεί ως η μέρα των ρεκόρ για τον στίβου αφού νωρίτερα ο Έλιουντ Κιπτσόγκε έσπασε το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ στον μαραθώνιο.
Il l'a fait ! Le Français Kévin Mayer vient de battre le record du monde du décathlon pic.twitter.com/EEFFpWzzxN— BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 16, 2018
That was an incredible display of ability! I’m super happy for @mayer_decathlon & even more for the future of the decathlon. Important thing to me has always been to keep pushing the limit and inspiring others to do the same. The more 9k can become commonplace the better. Alle!— Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) September 16, 2018
WORLD RECORD!— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) September 16, 2018
Kevin Mayer scores 9126 points in Talence to break the world decathlon record by 81 points! pic.twitter.com/uOkKe1ofv9
This is how Kevin Mayer broke the world decathlon record:— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) September 16, 2018
100m 10.55 (963)
LJ 7.80m (1010)
SP 16.00m (851)
HJ 2.05m (850)
400m 48.42 (889)
110mH 13.75 (1007)
DT 50.54m (882)
PV 5.45m (1051)
JT 71.90m (918)
1500m 4:36.11 (715)
Day one score: 4563
Day two score: 4573
Total: 9126 pic.twitter.com/oLk0YMfTyF