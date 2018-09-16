© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2'

Ασύλληπτο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από τον Μαγιέρ στο δέκαθλο

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 19:44
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Ασύλληπτο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από τον Μαγιέρ στο δέκαθλο

Σπουδαίο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ στο δέκαθλο σημείωσε ο Κέβιν Μαγιέρ στο Ντέκαστερ του Τάλενς.

Ο Γάλλος αθλητής συγκέντρωσε συνολικά 9.126 βαθμούς συντρίβοντας την προηγούμενη κορυφαία επίδοση (9045) του Άστον Ίτον στο παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα του Πεκίνου το 2015. Ο Μαγιέρ που απογοήτευσε στο ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα αφού εγκατέλειψε έδειξε ότι είναι ο κορυφαίος δεκαθλητής του καιρού μας.

Ο Γάλλος αθλητής μετά τα εννέα πρώτα αγωνίσματα ήθελε χρόνο κάτω από 4:49 για να κάνει δικό του το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ. Ο Μαγιέρ τερμάτισε σε 4:36.11 ολοκληρώνοντας τον θρίαμβό του. Η σημερινή μέρα μπορεί να θεωρηθεί ως η μέρα των ρεκόρ για τον στίβου αφού νωρίτερα ο Έλιουντ Κιπτσόγκε έσπασε το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ στον μαραθώνιο.

