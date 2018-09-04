© SPORTSDNA 2018
Πατάει... γκάζι με FMS ο Ολυμπιακός (pics)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
3 λεπτά πριν
Η λίστα της Μπάτε Μπόρισοφ για το Europa League
EUROPA LEAGUE
3 λεπτά πριν
Έτοιμος στην επανέναρξη του πρωταθλήματος ο Μπακάκης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
Πέθανε η Claire Wineland, η ακτιβίστρια κατά της κυστικής ίνωσης που έγινε γνωστή μέσω social media
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
8 λεπτά πριν
O Μακέντα, ο Μπεργκ και το κίνητρο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
8 λεπτά πριν
Φιλικό με τον Κισσαμικό ο Ολυμπιακός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 λεπτά πριν
Πώς πρέπει να τρέφονται όσοι προπονούνται εντατικά
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
13 λεπτά πριν
Πρώην στόχος του Παναθηναϊκού και σέντερ της ΤΣΣΚΑ υπέγραψε στην Ιαπωνία!
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
20 λεπτά πριν
«Κωδικός Κρόος» για την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ τον Ιανουάριο
PREMIER LEAGUE
23 λεπτά πριν
Ερνάντεζ: «Φέτος είναι η χρονιά του Γκριεζμάν»
PRIMERA DIVISION
25 λεπτά πριν
Στον «αέρα» το φιλικό του Ηρακλή με την ΑΕΛ λόγω αστυνομίας
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
36 λεπτά πριν
Συγκλονίζει η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος – «Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής»
LIFE STYLE
38 λεπτά πριν
Μεταγραφή έκπληξη στον Ολυμπιακό, έρχεται νέος… Χάινς - Με αυτόν έχει «τρελαθεί» ο Μπλατ!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
Η ηλεκτρική Vespa μπαίνει στην παραγωγή
ΝΕΑ AΓΟΡΑΣ
49 λεπτά πριν
Το «ευχαριστώ» της ΚΑΕ Άρης για την πρώτη Open Day
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
50 λεπτά πριν
Η ποιοτική βελτίωση στην επίθεση, η άμυνα και η χημεία του ΠΑΟΚ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
51 λεπτά πριν
Ελεύθεροι από τον Ολυμπιακό Μαρτίνς, Ταχτσίδης και Ιρανοί!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
Κοιτάζει πρώην παίκτη της Τσέλσι η Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
53 λεπτά πριν
Εβδομάδα φιλικών για το Ρέθυμνο, τραυματίστηκε ο Οικονομόπουλος
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
#justburnit: Εξαγριωμένοι πελάτες καίνε προϊόντα της Nike
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
57 λεπτά πριν
Ουζουνίδης στο κανάλι της UEFA: «Ώθηση και ευκαιρία το Champions League»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
59 λεπτά πριν
Η μέρα που έπεσαν οι μάσκες: Ο αγώνας που απέδειξε πως τα πάντα στο WWF είναι στημένα
FIGHT SPORTS
1 ώρα πριν
Μάνταλος: «Η ΑΕΚ επέστρεψε εκεί που ανήκει, δύναμή μας το σύνολο» (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η Euroleague για την... επιστροφή του Μπλατ (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ένας ξεχωριστός επισκέπτης στο ΣΕΦ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής: «Επειδή εγώ δεν θέλω τα παιδιά μου να βγούνε ομοφυλόφιλοι, πρέπει να…»
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Στρέφεται σε Γκριεζμάν η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Guardian: Τρίκαλα, η πόλη που δεν χρειάζεται να ξέρεις έναν πολιτικό για να γίνει κάτι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μίκι: «Εξαιρετικό το επιτελείο της Χίμκι» (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Εκτός για μια εβδομάδα ο Τζόουνς στον ΠΑΟΚ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

#justburnit: Εξαγριωμένοι πελάτες καίνε προϊόντα της Nike

4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 18:11
Έντονες αντιδράσεις ανάμεσα στους πελάτες της προκάλεσε η επιλογή της Nike να στηρίξει αθλητές που διαμαρτυρήθηκαν για την ισότητα και την καταπολέμηση των διακρίσεων.

Η επιλογή της εταιρείας αθλητικών ειδών στην επέτειο 30 χρόνων από το λανσάρισμα της σειράς «Just Do it» να διαλέξει αθλητές όπως η Σερένα Γουίλιαμας και κυρίως του Κόλιν Κάπερνικ ήταν το γεγονός που έφερε στα άκρα τους πελάτες της. Δεκάδες άνθρωποι στις ΗΠΑ θεωρούν ότι η καμπάνια δείχνει έλλειψη σεβασμού προς την αμερικάνικη σημαία.

Έτσι, παίρνοντας το σύνθημα #JustDoIt της εταιρίας, το παράφρασαν σε #JustBurnIt και ανεβάζουν στα social media παπούτσια, μπλούζες και άλλα προϊόντα να καίγονται στη φωτιά. Η επιλογή της Nike έφερε και κατρακύλα της μετοχής της εταιρείας που έχασε 3,6& των μετοχών της.

