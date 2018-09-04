justburnit: Εξαγριωμένοι πελάτες καίνε προϊόντα της Nike

Η επιλογή της εταιρείας αθλητικών ειδών στην επέτειο 30 χρόνων από το λανσάρισμα της σειράς «Just Do it» να διαλέξει αθλητές όπως η Σερένα Γουίλιαμας και κυρίως του Κόλιν Κάπερνικ ήταν το γεγονός που έφερε στα άκρα τους πελάτες της. Δεκάδες άνθρωποι στις ΗΠΑ θεωρούν ότι η καμπάνια δείχνει έλλειψη σεβασμού προς την αμερικάνικη σημαία.
Έτσι, παίρνοντας το σύνθημα #JustDoIt της εταιρίας, το παράφρασαν σε #JustBurnIt και ανεβάζουν στα social media παπούτσια, μπλούζες και άλλα προϊόντα να καίγονται στη φωτιά. Η επιλογή της Nike έφερε και κατρακύλα της μετοχής της εταιρείας που έχασε 3,6& των μετοχών της.
First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4— Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018
@Nike @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/UboR3436hf— ae5 (@boudreau_dr) September 3, 2018
#Nike burn baby burn #IStandForTheAnthem #maga2020@Nike #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DluR1AgtsJ— Freemen4liberty (@Liberty4Freemen) September 3, 2018
.@Nike how you going to endorse @Kaepernick7 a person that advertises socks with cops portrayed as pigs, a person that hasn’t played NFL for 2 years, well it’s good I never really spent money on your brand but to the money I did, here they are pic.twitter.com/oHFVgDnR4K— Sebastian Blanco (@thasaviorBlanco) September 3, 2018