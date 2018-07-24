© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2'

Οι πυρκαγιές στην Αττική μέσα από δορυφόρο (pics)

24 Ιουλίου 2018, 10:17
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Οι πυρκαγιές στην Αττική μέσα από δορυφόρο (pics)

Στο φως της δημοσιότητας ήρθαν εικόνες μέσα από το σύστημα Copernicus, που χρησιμοποιεί δορυφόρους για να χαρτογραφήσει φυσικές καταστροφές, οι οποίες αποτυπώνουν τις πυρκαγιές της Αττικής.

Παρακάτω, μπορείτε να δείτε πώς φαίνονται οι πυρκαγιές στην Αττική μέσα από δορυφόρο:

