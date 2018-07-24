Οι πυρκαγιές στην Αττική μέσα από δορυφόρο (pics)

Παρακάτω, μπορείτε να δείτε πώς φαίνονται οι πυρκαγιές στην Αττική μέσα από δορυφόρο:
Wildfire near Kineta #Greece 23 July 2018 Nat. col. + IR highlights #Copernicus #Sentinel-2A️ Full-size: https://t.co/mTTIimWz4k #wildfire #Κινέτα pic.twitter.com/8pl5mSmOVf— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
A nice view of the Kineta wildfire smoke plume reaching Athens here in this #Aqua️ #MODIS image. Also visible in red the burn scar and still active fires. Clouds appear white in here, smoke light cyan. #wildfire #kineta pic.twitter.com/WluQDUh2j7— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
And a faux 3d animation of the smoke cloud of the Kineta wildfire. Created using a displacement map based on brightness so not really accurate but nice to look at. Full-size in better quality: https://t.co/fG4Plf96BJ … #wildfire #kineta #3d #animation pic.twitter.com/J7ljajTOMO— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
And a #Copernicus #Sentinel-5p️ #Tropomi image showing the carbon monoxide emissions (CO total column) of the wildfire in #Kineta with parts of the smoke plume reaching Athens. @m_parrington @jmccarty_geo pic.twitter.com/1s4r0HVFLV— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
This wildfire really has strong SWIR emissions, look how bright it appears in this SWIR image. It also produces quite dense smoke clouds. #wildfire #Κινέτα #Kineta pic.twitter.com/nm2YgqeFqg— Pierre Markuse (@Pierre_Markuse) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
