Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Παρασκευής 13/7
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
11 λεπτά πριν
ΕΠΟΣ: Οι Άγγλοι πήγαν να βάλουν... μπαμπέσικο γκολ στην Κροατία και βγήκαν οφ σάιντ! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
22 λεπτά πριν
Υπερψηφίστηκε η απλή αναλογική και η κατάτμηση περιφερειών
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Ουζουνίδης: «Θέλουμε παίκτες διαφορετικούς απ' αυτούς που έχουμε» (pics+vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Για τον Ζαμπά, το σημαντικό δεν ήταν το γκολ
ΣΤΑΥΡΟΣ ΚΟΛΚΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Αλλάζει αντίπαλος για την ΑΕΚ στο Champions League: Αποφάσισε να μην κατέβει η Εσκισεχίρ!
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου (vids)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πικ στο SDNA: «Ο Λάνγκφορντ σκόραρε όπως ήθελε στο Ισραήλ, παίζοντας στο 60%»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χιμπέρνιαν - NCI Ρούναβικ 6-1
EUROPA LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:47
Ανατροπή με... Πράνιτς η Ανόρθωση στο Europa, έχασε αλλά ελπίζει ο Απόλλων
EUROPA LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:44
Κούκλα: Αυτή είναι η πιο «καυτή» Ελληνίδα τραγουδίστρια! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:41
Πλατανιάς: Κάμπος και... 14 παίκτες
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:33
Όσο περισσότερο γράφεις, τόσο καλύτερα τρέχεις!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:30
Πάει Κίνα ο Γκάουντλοκ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:15
Βραδιά γενεθλίων στα 3-5 Πηγάδια για Άρη! (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:13
HSBC: Πρόβλεψη για ένταξη στο QE και πρόταση για αγορά πενταετών ελληνικών ομολόγων
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:10
Τα highlights της ισοπαλίας του ΠΑΟΚ με τη Γάνδη και το... σόλο του Ζαμπά (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:08
«Παράδειγμα προς μίμηση για όλα τα παιδιά ο Παπαμακάριος»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:01
«Δίνει 25 εκατομμύρια για τον Μίνα η Έβερτον»
PREMIER LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Πήρε επιθετικό από την Γιουβέντους η Κάλιαρι (pic)
SERIE A
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Υπέγραψε στην Αρμάνι Μιλάνο ο Τζέιμς (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:57
Το ποστάρισμα του Σιμόες για την... οδήγηση στην Ελλάδα! (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:55
«Κεραμίδα» 60 εκατ. ευρώ για τον Ολυμπιακό - Η μεταγραφή που τρελαίνει το λιμάνι - Άκυρο στον παικταρά;
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:52
Ένα βήμα από την αποχώρηση ο Ενρίκε
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:47
Μάχη με τις φλόγες και τη νύχτα στην Σητεία της Κρήτης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:37
«Προτάθηκε σε δύο συλλόγους της Κολομβίας ο Πέδρο Κόντε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:35
Θετικές εντυπώσεις από Ρεγκάκο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:33
Αλλαγή προγραμματισμού στα φιλικά του Άρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:31
Επίσημο: Στον Ολυμπιακό για δύο χρόνια ο Βεζένκοφ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:31
Άβα Γαλανοπούλου: Το απίστευτο ποσό που έπαιρνε για κάθε επεισόδιο της σειράς «Λατρεμένοι μου Γείτονες»
MEDIA
12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:30
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου (vids)

13 Ιουλίου 2018, 00:15
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου (vids)

Μεγάλη έκρηξη σημειώθηκε κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου, οδηγώντας στην αναστολή των πτήσεων από και προς το αεροδρόμιο.

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις αιγυπτιακές αρχές από έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε κοντά στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου.  Όπως έγινε γνωστό μάλισταοι πτήσεις από και προς το αεροδρόμιο αναστέλλονται. Παρά το γεγονός πως υπήρξαν αναφορές ότι η έκρηξη έγινε σε αεροπλάνο, κάτι τέτοιο δεν ισχύει, καθώς το συμβάν έλαβε χώρα σε αποθήκες καυσίμων. 

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες που κυκλοφόρησαν στα social media: 

