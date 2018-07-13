Έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου (vids)

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις αιγυπτιακές αρχές από έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε κοντά στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Καΐρου. Όπως έγινε γνωστό μάλισταοι πτήσεις από και προς το αεροδρόμιο αναστέλλονται. Παρά το γεγονός πως υπήρξαν αναφορές ότι η έκρηξη έγινε σε αεροπλάνο, κάτι τέτοιο δεν ισχύει, καθώς το συμβάν έλαβε χώρα σε αποθήκες καυσίμων.
Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες που κυκλοφόρησαν στα social media:
Caught on camera: video shows the explosion near #Cairo airport #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/NZo5PgzSdS— Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) July 12, 2018
#BREAKING : #Egypt Civil Aviation Minister said two fuel tanks #exploded outside of #Cairo International airport. The #explosion happened in an area far from flight operations and infrastructure and air traffic was not affected pic.twitter.com/X6yqC7GKKD— Albert Batlayeri (@AlbertBatlayeri) July 12, 2018
#BREAKING: Reports of Explosion Near #Cairo Airport, #Egypt pic.twitter.com/q6ntw0CDbB— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 12, 2018
It seems like the explosion was not at Cairo airport itself but close to it.. My relative took these pictures from his house pic.twitter.com/MJEby6QIt8— Gigi Ibrahim (@Gsquare86) July 12, 2018
- Likes0
- Dislikes0